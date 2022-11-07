Top 5 matches of T20 World Cup: Thrillers and upsets

The ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has staked astrong claim to be the finest tournament yet, with some astonishing performances and eye-catching outcomes producing high-class entertainment throughout the Super 12 stage. Here we take a look at the best matches of a Super 12 stage that will live long in the memory.
Netherlands vs South Africa
This is likely the biggest shock in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup's history due to the upset's severity in such a crucial match.
Defeat against Dutchs ranked among South Africa's most discouraging World Cup exits. The Dutch were under control in the first innings, and even after a late flurry of runs it still seemed unlikely that one of the most destructive batting line-ups in the tournament wouldn’t chase down 158.
India vs Pakistan – Virat Kohli's heroics
India’s nail-biting World Cup game victory over Pakistan will go down in history.
But what makes this match the standout match of the Super 12 stage is Virat Kohli’s majestic and match-winning knock, with some of the shots he played in his late blitz withstanding cricketing logic. To win the match, the unbeaten 82 from 53 balls is a great knock in any event. But the manner in which he did it was truly historic.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
It came down to the last ball again for Zimbabwe in the T20 WC, but this time it didn’t quite go in their favour. Chasing 151 to defeat Bangladesh, Zimbabwe got close courtesy of a brilliant 64 from Sean Williams.
With the equation now down to four to win, Zimbabwe were given the unexpected of second chances, but a big swing and a miss ensured Bangladesh could celebrate for a second time.
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe – Raza inspires huge upset
A moment of the highest drama, Zimbabwe’s notable victory over Pakistan was an incredible match. The outcome seemed extremely unlikely at the halfway stage after Zimbabwe had scrambled their way to 130. But the brilliant Sikandar Raza’s triple strike tore through the Pakistan middle order to set up a surprising finish.
Australia vs Afghanistan
In the end, Australia's victory in this game wasn't enough to advance them to the semi-finals. Glenn Maxwell’s blistering knock of 54* injected some quality into the event and gave the home crowd something to cheer.
Furthermore, Australia managed to reach 168/8. Although Afghanistan only fell short by four runs, Rashid Khan's spectacular show of hitting at the end of the game turned it into a thriller. He finished on 48* from just 23 balls.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android