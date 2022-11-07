TN's Praggnanandhaa nominated for Arjuna Award

CHENNAI: All India Chess Federation announced on Monday that top-seeded Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has been nominated for the Arjuna Award.

Praggnanandhaa recently won the title in the Asian Continental Chess championship.

He gained attention by defeating Carlson, the world's number one chess player. The 17-year-old Chennai player had gone to the final round with half a point lead over the rest of the field.

The Arjuna Award is given for outstanding performance in sports and games, this is the second-highest sporting honour of India.