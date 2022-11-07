Suryakumar is a joy to watch, says coach Dravid

MELBOURNE: Watching Suryakumar Yadav bat is an inexhaustible joie de vivre and India head coach Rahul Dravid believes that he is staging a spectacle every time he is on the 22 yards.

“I think he has been absolutely phenomenal for us. He is just a joy to watch. It is a pleasure to watch him bat when he Is in that kind of form. Every time, it Is like he puts on a show, without a doubt,” said Dravid after India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs in the Super 12 Group 2 match here on Sunday.

SKY, as he is known in the cricketing ecosystem, blasted an unbeaten 61 off just 25 balls (6 fours, 4 sixes) against Zimbabwe. “Yeah, it is incredible. That is why he is the No. 1 T20 player in the world at the moment,” said Dravid about the magnificent knock.

With 225 runs, he is the second highest scorer in the India team in the ongoing global event. Only Virat Kohli (246 runs) has scored more than him, but, at 193.96, Suryakumar’s strike-rate has been absolutely jaw dropping.

“It is not easy to be consistent with the kind of strike-rate he is going at. So, it is just fantastic… the way he is playing. I think he has been very clear in his processes. He is very clear about his tactics,” added Dravid.