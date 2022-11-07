Mumbai City, Mohun Bagan play out exciting 2-2 draw

MUMBAI: Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan were involved in a high-octane 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 encounter at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Sunday. Winger Lallianzuala Chhangte’s screamer in the fourth minute was nullified by Joni Kauko’s deflected equaliser three minutes into the second half. Central defender Rostyn Griffiths put the host in front again in the 72nd minute before Carl McHugh scored for ATKMB four minutes after coming on in the 89th minute. The draw takes Mumbai City to nine points and lifts it to third place, four points behind topper Hyderabad FC. Mohun Bagan is now fifth on the table, level on points – seven – with Chennaiyin FC.