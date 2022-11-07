Liverpool to face Real Madrid in last 16 in revenge encounter

LONDON: Last season's finalists Liverpool and Real Madrid have been drawn to face each other in the last 16 of the Champions League, which will be played across February and March 2023, with the English club getting a chance to avenge their defeat in that match.

The Jurgen Klopp-led side will host the first leg of the tie at Anfield, before a return game at Santiago Bernabeu. The clash, of course, represents a rematch of last season's final and will be the 10th and 11th meetings between the teams in history. Real Madrid won the 2021-22 final 1-0 at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France to lift their 14th European title.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have again been handed a favourable tie, this time against the German side RB Leipzig, while fellow English club, Tottenham Hotspur face AC Milan, the Serie A champions, and Chelsea take on Borussia Dortmund.

In another intriguing clash, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face German giants Bayern Munich, the French and German champions respectively. The other last-16 ties see Eintracht Frankfurt face Napoli, Club Brugge face Benfica and Inter Milan take on Porto.

The first leg encounters are scheduled for February 14,15 and 21, 22, with the second legs on March 7, 8 and 14 and 15.

Champions League last-16 draw:

RB Leipzig v Manchester City

Club Brugge v Benfica

Liverpool v Real Madrid

AC Milan v Tottenham Hotspur

Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea

Internazionale v Porto

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich