India earns 3-1 shootout win over Spain in Pro League

BHUBANESWAR: Krishan Bahadur Pathak rose to the occasion under the bar as India defeated Spain 3-1 in the shootout after both the teams were locked 2-2 at regulation time in their FIH Pro League match here on Sunday. Harmanpreet Singh (12th and 32nd minute) scored a brace from penalty corners for India while skipper Marc Miralles (43rd) and Pere Amat (55th) found the net for Spain in regulation time. In the shootout, Harmanpreet, Rajkumar Pal and Abhishek scored for India while Pathak made excellent saves to deny Joaquin Menini, Rafael Vilallonga and Miralles. Only Gerard Clapes found the net for Spain from the one-on-one situation. India leads the standings with eight points from four games.