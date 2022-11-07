Arsenal back on top of PL table after victory over Chelsea

LONDON: Arsenal’s controlled 1-0 win at London rival Chelsea on Sunday offered the strongest evidence that the Gunners can finally challenge again for the Premier League title that has eluded it for nearly 20 years. Arsenal (34 points) players and fans celebrated loudly after the match at Stamford Bridge, knowing that the three points not only took it back above Manchester City (32 points) at the top of the table but also confirmed it can hurt the heavyweights. The north Londoners scored the only goal of the game in the 63rd minute, when defender Gabriel stabbed home after a corner eluded a string of Chelsea players. Meanwhile, Aston Villa stunned Manchester United 3-1 at home.