Akash scores patient fifty as TN posts 320

CHENNAI: Akash Devkumar (54 off 198 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) struck a patient half-century as Tamil Nadu ended its first innings at 320 against Bengal on the second day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Under-19) Group A match at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Sunday. Tamil Nadu, which began the day at 216 for five, added 104 runs for the loss of five wickets. In reply, Bengal was 33 without loss at stumps, which was called early due to bad light. There were a few rain interruptions, so only 75.5 overs could be bowled on the day.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 320 in 120.5 overs (SR Athish 72, C Andre Siddarth 27, VS Karthick Manikandan 88, Akash Devkumar 54, Sayed Irfan Aftab 3/90, Yudhajit Guha 2/69, Siddharth Singh 3/53) vs Bengal 33/0 in 14 overs (Sumit Nag 27*)