Injured Pawan to miss remainder of PKL 9

CHENNAI: Tamil Thalaivas captain and lead raider Pawan Sehrawat will miss the remainder of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 after successfully undergoing a knee surgery, said the southern franchise on Saturday. The 26-year-old Pawan suffered a horrific knee injury in the team’s first match of the season against Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru last month and was stretchered off the mat in the 10th minute. “Pawan is currently recovering well and will continue his rehabilitation with the club,” Thalaivas said in a statement. “We wish Pawan a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in action soon,” the franchise added. A disappointed Pawan wrote on social media: “Despite all of my efforts and thoughts to give it a try this season without surgery, unfortunately it won’t be possible for me to play this season. The surgery was successful and I would like to thanks the Tamil Thalaivas owners and management for extending all of their support to me.”