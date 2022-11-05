HC nod for TNCA elections

CHENNAI: Justice R Suresh Kumar of the Madras High Court passed orders to conduct the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) elections on November 5 (Saturday) and directed the election officer to announce the results if the elections are conducted perfectly.

The judge passed the direction on hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by several people seeking a direction to prepare eligible voters list before conducting the TNCA elections.

According to one of the petitioners, an election notification was issued in October for the TNCA elections. The TNCA has a set of bye-laws and as per the bye-laws, one representative nominated by the district cricket associations can vote and contest the president and joint-secretary positions of the TNCA.

“While S Ramanan was nominated by the Villupuram District Cricket Association (VDCA), Ashok Sigamani of the VDCA has filed nominations for contesting the election for the post of TNCA president. It is illegal and inappropriate,” the petitioner submitted.

However, senior advocate PR Raman, representing the TNCA, submitted that it does not mean that only the said Ramanan can contest for any post in the election to be conducted by the TNCA, but on behalf of any cricket club, either a district club or city club or even an individual, anyone can contest.

Recording the submissions, the judge held “the results can be announced by the Election Officer if the election is conducted perfectly. However, the election of Office Bearers is subject to the outcome of the decision in these writ petitions.”