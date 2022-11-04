I was always ready for T20I comeback: Shami

ADELAIDE: He was not part of the T20 scheme of things for a year, but India pacer Mohammed Shami was “always ready” in his mind because of the communication between him and the team management.

After the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, Shami featured in only ODIs and Test matches. But, Jasprit Bumrah’s stress fracture of the back and an injury to Deepak Chahar forced the selection committee to call Shami back, for the mega event.

“It all depends on preparation. The team management always asks you to be ready,” Shami said in the mixed zone after India defeated Bangladesh by five runs in the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 clash here on Wednesday.

“‘As and when the team requires, you will get the call’, that is what we are always told. If you have seen my videos, I am never out of practice and I always continue with my training,” added the experienced campaigner.

Shami, who was part of the England tour, was called back for the twin T20I home series against Australia and South Africa before COVID-19 laid him low. “It is not always easy to switch from one format to another - from red to white ball. It is about how well you are connected with the team and how well you bond with it,” Shami spoke about his relationship with the current set-up.

“I am playing T20Is after the last World T20. I agree that a player needs confidence and flow more than the colour of the ball. Obviously, you need practice.”

Shami then gave an insight into his training. “Call it experience, I am always ready. If you see me in matches, I am always bowling with the new ball but when it comes to practice, I normally choose semi-new or old ball. If you get that benefit during the game, it is good. It is just that you need the confidence that you can execute it in match situations,” Shami said.