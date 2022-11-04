Fazel-mania grips Pune in Pro Kabaddi League Season 9

PUNE: “He holds a PhD in kabaddi,” is what Puneri Paltan head coach BC Ramesh said of his captain Fazel Atrachali. Lofty praise indeed but something that nobody can argue about.

Oozing confidence and blessed with debonair looks that could easily fetch him a meaty role in Hollywood, the Iranian attracts undivided attention wherever he goes. And with COVID-19 still lurking, he is forced to be as vigilant, during his interactions with the media and fans, as he is on the mat as there is no escaping them when he graces a public event.

The social distancing norms and other Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) go for a toss when he is around, be it at a plush hotel in an upmarket neighbourhood or an otherwise sparsely attended press conference room that suddenly comes alive with media personnel eager to catch a glimpse of him. Not that he complains as he soaks up all the adulation in his own inimitable style.

Be it requests for selfies and autographs from people cutting across various age groups or journalists tailing him even to the dining hall in quest for an ‘exclusive’ interview, Fazel unfailingly greets everyone with an endearing smile that is a constant companion of his.

As we sit down for a chat after a scrumptious lunch, the usually laconic Fazel was surprisingly in an expansive mood and exceeded, on his own volition, the time he allotted for the interview. Unlike some of his other compatriots, Fazel is fluent in English and handles the questions with the same aplomb as he does when tackling a redoubtable raider.

Giving precious insights into how he operates as a player, the 30-year-old defender stresses the need to be on one’s toes, literally and metaphorically, in a bid to ward off danger. “In kabaddi, every second makes a difference to the outcome. Now the sport has also undergone a sea change. Earlier only a handful of teams were competitive, providing us with some much-needed breathing space, but now all teams have improved a lot. Moreover, all the participating teams have an analyst and they meticulously analyse the ins and outs of the opponent. Thereby the surprise element is non-existent. We can’t afford to be lax even for a second and once you seize control of the match, it’s absolutely imperative that you don’t let go of it till it gets over,” says Fazel.

For someone who has played under multiple coaches in the Pro Kabaddi League, it’s fascinating to hear him say that Ramesh, his current coach at Puneri, is the best of the lot. “He (Ramesh) has had success at the highest level when he guided his country to two gold medals at Asian Games. He had also won a Pro Kabaddi title (with Bengal Warriors). That speaks volumes about his ability. Ours is a young team and therefore we needed someone like Ramesh to be the guiding light to some of the emerging players. He boasts an impeccable track record and is adept at devising winning strategy,” adds Fazel.

Ask him who is the favourite to win this year’s league, and he quips, “Of course Puneri,” before letting out a loud guffaw. Turning his thoughts to the subject of raiders who have given him the most torrid time, Fazel has only one name uppermost in his mind. “Naveen (Kumar) from Dabang Delhi. He is many notches above the other raiders on current form. There are others such as Bengaluru Bulls’ Bharat, but Naveen has now graduated to the highest level,” mentions Fazel.

By now, Fazel must have become accustomed to being in the spotlight round the clock and who knows once he is done playing this sport, he might seriously consider a career in Hollywood. And don’t bet against him being a success there too!