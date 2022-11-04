Each captain has a different way of operating: BCCI chief Binny

''The powerplay is one of the important areas. I think the openers have to give us a strong start. If we get that good start, there's a better chance of winning. Any team is comfortable chasing, they are not happy to bat first. ''Most teams prefer to chase down the total because the wickets are such, it keeps getting slower and slower as the game goes on,'' Binny said in response to a query on what the batters' approach should be during the powerplay.

With regard to a number of Indian players like ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah suffering injuries in recent times, he said, ''We just want to find out why they are getting injured. What the reason is. We can't stop it. We need to find out whether it's overload, if players are not fit, and if their exercise needs to be changed. ''A lot of players are getting injured during training. It's not a good thing,'' he added.

On the IPL for women that is scheduled to begin from next year, Binny, who recently took over as the BCCI chief, said, ''Everything was in place and they needed to conduct the auction.

''Even the franchises have also come. Now, we just got to sit and finally do the auction. The thought process is we will have five foreigners instead of four. That will be the extra addition into the IPL. We have not yet finalised...it will be done in January,'' he added.