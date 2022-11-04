IPL betting scam: Dhoni files case against IPS officer

CHENNAI: An IPL betting scam allegation in a 2013 match triggered investigations by the Tamil Nadu police. This led to the interrogation of various personalities who are involved in the conduct of the matches. IPS officer Sampath Kumar conducted an inquiry into the allegation and filed a report.

On the basis of this report, former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni had filed a case in Madras High Court in 2014 seeking damages of Rs 100 crore, claiming that his name had been tarnished in a debate programme conducted by a private television.

Private television editor and officer Sampath Kumar were included as respondents in that case. In this case, Dhoni has filed a petition in the Madras High Court with a request to take contempt of court action against Sampath Kumar, saying that he had made defamatory comments about the orders of the Supreme Court and the High Court in the reply petition filed by the officer Sampath Kumar.

Further, as this reply petition undermines the faith of the people in the judiciary, he has petitioned that the officer should be punished under the Contempt of Court Act.

Dhoni has also stated in his petition that he has obtained the permission of the Attorney General of Tamil Nadu to file this contempt of court case.

The case is expected to be heard in the Madras High Court soon.