Bangladesh XI wins series after drawn 2nd match
Sports

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Bangladesh XI won the two-match series 1-0 after the second game against Tamil Nadu XI expectedly ended in a draw at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Thursday. Beginning the fourth and final day on its overnight score of 59 for three – there was no play on the second and third days due to rain – Bangladesh XI posted 191 for six before declaring in the first innings. The visiting team was struggling at 96 for six, before Mominul Haque (69 not out off 177 balls, 3 fours, 1 six) and Md. Taijul Islam (41 not out) rescued the ship. In reply, Tamil Nadu XI was 66 for two when rain intervened once again.

BRIEF SCORES: Bangladesh XI 191/6 decl. in 66 overs (Mominul Haque 69*, Md. Taijul Islam 41*, H Trilok Nag 3/74, M Mohammed 3/44) drew with Tamil Nadu XI 66/2 in 22 overs (Ganga Sridhar Raju 34*, RS Mokit Hariharan 21, Syed Khaled Ahmed 1/16, Rejaur Rahman Raja 1/32)

Chidambaram Stadium
Bangladesh XI
Tamil Nadu XI

