Representative image
Representative image
Sports

Third day’s play washed out

The play was called off at 1 pm IST.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The third day’s play in the four-day match between Tamil Nadu XI and Bangladesh XI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday was washed out. The play was called off at 1 pm IST. The match has been affected badly by showers as only 20 overs were possible on the first day and the second day was called off without a ball being bowled. After two days without action, the visiting Bangladesh XI remains on 59 for three.

BRIEF SCORES: Bangladesh XI 59/3 in 20 overs vs Tamil Nadu XI

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

MA Chidambaram Stadium
Bangladesh XI
Tamil Nadu XI

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in