Third day’s play washed out

CHENNAI: The third day’s play in the four-day match between Tamil Nadu XI and Bangladesh XI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday was washed out. The play was called off at 1 pm IST. The match has been affected badly by showers as only 20 overs were possible on the first day and the second day was called off without a ball being bowled. After two days without action, the visiting Bangladesh XI remains on 59 for three.

BRIEF SCORES: Bangladesh XI 59/3 in 20 overs vs Tamil Nadu XI