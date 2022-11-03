Hojbjerg sends Spurs into last-16

MARSEILLE: Tottenham Hotspur grabbed an unlikely last-gasp 2-1 victory at Marseille to reach the Champions League last-16 as Group D winner after a nerve-jangling climax here on Tuesday.

Tottenham, which needed to avoid defeat to go through, endured a first-half siege and trailed to Chancel Mbemba’s header in stoppage time before the break. However, French central defender Clement Lenglet proved to be Tottenham’s saviour when he headed in his first goal for the club in the 54th minute to level the score.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sealed victory in stoppage time to put Tottenham top of the group and leave Marseille in fourth spot and out of Europe.

RESULTS: Group A: Liverpool 2 (Salah 85, Nunez 90) bt Napoli 0; Rangers 1 (Tavernier 87(P)) lost to Ajax 3 (Berghuis 4, Kudus 29, Conceicao 89). Group B: Porto 2 (Taremi 5, Eustaquio 24) bt Atletico Madrid 1 (Marcano 90(OG)); Bayer Leverkusen 0 drew with Club Brugge 0. Group C: Bayern Munich 2 (Pavard 32, Choupo-Moting 72) bt Inter Milan 0; Viktoria Plzen 2 (Chory 51 (P) & 63) lost to Barcelona 4 (Alonso 6, Torres 44 & 54, Torre 75). Group D: Marseille 1 (Mbemba 45) lost to Tottenham Hotspur 2 (Lenglet 54, Hojbjerg 90); Sporting 1 (Gomes 39) lost to Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Kamada 62(P), Muani 72) TEAMS QUALIFIED: Group A: Napoli (15 points) and Liverpool (15). Group B: Porto (12) and Club Brugge (11). Group C: Bayern Munich (18) and Inter Milan (10). Group D: Tottenham Hotspur (11) and Eintracht Frankfurt (10)