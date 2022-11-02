T20 WC: Zimbabwe win toss, chose to bat first against Netherlands

ADELAIDE: Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bat in their T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands here on Wednesday.
Playing XI:
Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (w), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c/w), Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren and Brandon Glover.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android