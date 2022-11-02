Sports

T20 WC: Zimbabwe win toss, chose to bat first against Netherlands

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat first against Netherlands.
T20 WC: Zimbabwe win toss, chose to bat first against Netherlands
Twitter/@ICC
PTI

ADELAIDE: Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bat in their T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands here on Wednesday.

Playing XI:

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (w), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c/w), Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren and Brandon Glover.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Netherlands
T20 World Cup
Zimbabwe
T20 World Cup 2022
Craig Ervine
Netherlands vs Zimbabwe

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in