T20 WC: Zimbabwe win toss, chose to bat first against Netherlands

ADELAIDE: Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bat in their T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands here on Wednesday.

Playing XI:

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (w), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c/w), Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren and Brandon Glover.