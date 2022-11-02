Gill guides Punjab into SMAT semis
KOLKATA: Opening batter Shubman Gill (126 off 55 balls, 11 fours, 9 sixes) celebrated his T20I call-up for the New Zealand tour in style, smashing his maiden century in the format, as Punjab defeated Karnataka by nine runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy quarter-final match here on Tuesday.
BRIEF SCORES: At Eden Gardens: Punjab 225/4 in 20 overs (S Gill 126, Anmolpreet 59, V Kaverappa 3/44) bt Karnataka 216/6 in 20 overs (A Manohar 62*, M Pandey 45, Ramandeep 2/26). Saurashtra 166/8 in 20 overs (P Mankad 61, T Deshpande 3/37, M Avashti 2/23) lost to Mumbai 168/8 in 19.3 overs (Shreyas 40, C Sakariya 4/33). At JU Second Campus: Vidarbha 157/5 in 20 overs (A Wadkar 63) bt Delhi 156/6 in 20 overs (Y Dhull 39*, S Dhawan 37, Y Thakur 4/29, A Sarwate 2/16). At Videocon Academy: Bengal 199/6 in 20 overs (S Ahmed 59, K Abhinay 4/47, R Dhawan 2/40) lost to Himachal Pradesh 200/6 in 20 overs (A Vasisht 76*, N Gangta 50)
Second day’s play washed out
The second day’s play of the second and final four-day match between Tamil Nadu XI and Bangladesh XI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai was washed out on Tuesday.
