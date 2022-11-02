Dravid backs out-of-form Rahul

ADELAIDE: Under-fire India opener KL Rahul has had his and skipper Rohit Sharma’s unstinted support in “words and action” over the past one year and it will continue for the remainder of the T20 World Cup, head coach Rahul Dravid said on Tuesday.

Rahul has scored only 22 runs in three matches at the ongoing global event, but Dravid said that there is no chance of replacing him. “In words and in action over the last one year, Rohit and I have shown that we fully back KL,” Dravid said.

“Not at all,” Dravid replied when asked if there are concerns about Rahul’s form. “He has got a proven track record. He has done really well. He has been batting superbly and these things can happen in a T20 game sometimes.

“I am hoping that it all clicks together in the next three or four games (for which India will have to reach the semi-finals or final). We know his quality, we know his ability. He is suited for these conditions, these pitches.”

No decision yet on Karthik’s participation

Dravid said that a call on Dinesh Karthik’s participation in the India-Bangladesh match would be taken on Wednesday, the matchday.

Karthik suffered from back spasms in the South Africa match, but trained for an hour-and-a-half on Tuesday. “We will put him through his paces and ensure we have given him a good workout. We will see how he pulls up before making a final decision,” Dravid explained.