Coach Ramesh upbeat about Puneri’s Pro Kabaddi title prospects

PUNE: Mention the name BC Ramesh and the first thing that springs to mind is his title-winning exploits as coach of Bengal Warriors in Season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Having taken over the mantle as the head coach of Puneri Paltan ahead of this season, Ramesh is keen to replicate that achievement and, in the process, become the first chief coach to win trophies with two different teams. He certainly has enough nous and pedigree to accomplish that unique feat and his team, too, is glutted with players who have the requisite attributes to emerge triumphant.

Despite confronting problems of various hues early into this season, such as the unavailability of Iranian duo of captain Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh and missing defender Abinesh Nadarajan, all for a variety of reasons, Ramesh is sanguine about his team’s prospects and shared his thoughts on a wide range of topics with DT Next.

EXCERPTS

On his team making a slow start to the season

We were missing our key players in the beginning such as Nabibakhsh, captain Fazel and Abinesh. Their absence was profoundly felt in our first game against a formidable opponent in Patna Pirates. Barring one or two changes, the Patna team has remained intact. It has a combination of good defenders and raiders. Now that Nabi and Fazel are back, our defence has improved considerably. Even during pre-season, we were able to practise for only one week. Now everybody is playing together and there is better co-ordination among them and consequently the results have improved.

On Fazel’s leadership skills

 Fazel is a seasoned campaigner and he is a gold medallist internationally as well at the Asian Games. He holds a PhD in kabaddi and has acquired enough experience in this league having been a part of it since 2015. He is quick in decision-making putting his wealth of experience to optimum use. He also motivates younger players telling them about the nuances of the game and is good at devising strategy. He is an exemplary defender and has got us crucial tackle points and this is amply evident in how opponent raiders are scared of him.

On raider Aslam Inamdar

He is exceptionally good. Inamdar is blessed with agility and is technically sound as well. He uses his brains as well as his brawn and is extremely smart whenever he goes for a raid. He knows what is required of him in a given situation and has rarely let the team down. For instance, when the team is looking for points in the last few minutes of the match, he has more often than not performed. He also knows how to protect the team’s lead and sometimes when he goes on a raid, he gets the point and hares back giving us that cushion in time when we are trailing. He has also received good support from fellow raider Mohit Goyat and if the two do well, we have the potential to win the title.