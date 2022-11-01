Rain, bad light play spoilsport on first day

CHENNAI: Due to rain and bad light, only 20 overs could be bowled on the opening day of the second and final four-day match between Tamil Nadu XI and Bangladesh XI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Monday. The visiting team, which opted to bat first, was 59 for three at close of play. The start was delayed due to showers and the match began only at 12:40 pm IST. Bad light then played spoilsport in the second session.

BRIEF SCORES: Bangladesh XI 59/3 in 20 overs (Md. Shadman Islam 22, Mohammad Saif Hasan 20, H Trilok Nag 2/24) vs Tamil Nadu XI