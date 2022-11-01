Mathivanan shines in Standard CC win

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner M Mathivanan (7/44) bagged a seven-wicket haul as Standard CC defeated Fine Star CA by seven wickets in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 First Division match that was hosted recently. It was Mathivanan’s second successive seven-fer in the league.

BRIEF SCORES:First Division: Fine Star CA 127 in 32.4 overs (T Manoj Kumar 26, V Simon Stanley 43, A Sumesh 3/24, M Mathivanan 7/44) lost to Standard CC 128/3 in 26.1 overs (R Vijayakumar 34, A Mahesh 37, R Vivek 33*); MAS CC 122 in 23.5 overs (I Vetrivel 43, S Taarakesh 30, RM Sowjith 30, R Raja Guru 3/20, R Divakar 3/31, V Aakash 3/36) lost to Mugappair CC 126/2 in 25.2 overs (M Vishal 86*)