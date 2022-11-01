Kohli denounces invasion of privacy after fan leaks video of his room

PERTH: Virat Kohli denounced the “absolute invasion” of his privacy by a “fan”, who shot a video of his hotel room and put it in public domain.

Kohli re-shared the video, which went viral on social media, on his Instagram account along with a message, saying that he is “not okay” with such kind of “fanaticism”.

“I understand that fans get happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy,” India batter Kohli, who has regained his golden touch during the ongoing T20 World Cup, wrote on Monday.

“If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

The India team was staying in the ‘Crown Resorts’ here, with the hotel later firing the individuals involved in the incident and issuing an apology.

“We are incredibly disappointed this incident has occurred. We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident,” the hotel statement read.

In the video titled ‘King Kohli’s Hotel Room’, a man is seen walking around the room showing Kohli’s personal belongings such as health supplements, collection of shoes, his opened suitcase that contained India jerseys, caps and a pair of glasses on his table.