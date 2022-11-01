Cash rewards for Sankar, Satwik-Chirag pair

NEW DELHI: The Badminton Association of India on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each for Sankar Muthusamy and the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty duo. While Tamil Nadu’s Sankar finished runner-up in the World Junior Championship men’s Under-19 event at Santander in Spain, the Satwiksairaj-Chirag combination clinched the men’s doubles title at the French Open in Paris. The Satwiksairaj-Chirag duo became the first Indian doubles pair to win a BWF Super 750 tournament. “This is a great moment of pride for all of us to see both our junior as well as senior shuttlers ensuring podium finishes defeating top-class players and becoming the flag bearers of pride and glory,” said BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma while announcing the prize money. In the French Open summit clash, Satwiksairaj and Chirag got the better of Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in straight games – 21-13, 21-19.