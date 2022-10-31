Tamil Nadu out of Senior Women’s T20

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu bowed out in the pre-quarterfinal stage of the Senior Women’s T20 tournament after a seven-wicket loss at the hands of Madhya Pradesh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Tamil Nadu posted 117 for seven, thanks to S Anusha (50 off 38 balls, 8 fours, 1 six) and skipper MD Thirushkamini (42). The southern side was tottering at 21 for four in the sixth over, but Anusha and Thirushkamini took the team to a respectable total. In the chase, Madhya Pradesh got home with seven balls to spare, with captain Neha Badwaik (40) being the top-scorer.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 117/7 in 20 overs (MD Thirushkamini 42, S Anusha 50, Nikita Singh 2/29) lost to Madhya Pradesh 118/3 in 18.5 overs (Neha Badwaik 40, Reena Yadav 25, Priti Yadav 20*, Nikita Singh 20*)

Pradosh to lead Tamil Nadu XI in second match

Pradosh Ranjan Paul will lead Tamil Nadu XI against Bangladesh XI in the second and final four-day match that will begin on Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

SQUAD: Pradosh Ranjan Paul (c), Kaushik Gandhi, Affan Khader, Ganga Sridhar Raju, S Ajith Ram, RS Jaganath Sinivas, RS Mokit Hariharan, Adithya Ganesh, D Rahul, Anirudh Sita Ram, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, Trilok Nag, M Mohammed, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi and Manav Parakh