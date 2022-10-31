Sports

Tamil Nadu out of Senior Women’s T20

In the chase, Madhya Pradesh got home with seven balls to spare, with captain Neha Badwaik (40) being the top-scorer.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu bowed out in the pre-quarterfinal stage of the Senior Women’s T20 tournament after a seven-wicket loss at the hands of Madhya Pradesh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Tamil Nadu posted 117 for seven, thanks to S Anusha (50 off 38 balls, 8 fours, 1 six) and skipper MD Thirushkamini (42). The southern side was tottering at 21 for four in the sixth over, but Anusha and Thirushkamini took the team to a respectable total. In the chase, Madhya Pradesh got home with seven balls to spare, with captain Neha Badwaik (40) being the top-scorer.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 117/7 in 20 overs (MD Thirushkamini 42, S Anusha 50, Nikita Singh 2/29) lost to Madhya Pradesh 118/3 in 18.5 overs (Neha Badwaik 40, Reena Yadav 25, Priti Yadav 20*, Nikita Singh 20*)

Pradosh to lead Tamil Nadu XI in second match

Pradosh Ranjan Paul will lead Tamil Nadu XI against Bangladesh XI in the second and final four-day match that will begin on Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

SQUAD: Pradosh Ranjan Paul (c), Kaushik Gandhi, Affan Khader, Ganga Sridhar Raju, S Ajith Ram, RS Jaganath Sinivas, RS Mokit Hariharan, Adithya Ganesh, D Rahul, Anirudh Sita Ram, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, Trilok Nag, M Mohammed, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi and Manav Parakh

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
Pradosh Ranjan Paul
Senior Women’s T20
Senior Women’s T20 tournament

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in