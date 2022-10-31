Chennai to host Squash World Cup in 2023

CHENNAI: Chennai will host the revamped Squash World Cup in 2023, World Squash Federation (WSF) president Zena Wooldridge said on Sunday. She also said that the city could host the 2025 edition of the World Cup. The 2023 World Cup will be held in the city following the signing of a multi-year agreement with the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI). Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the WSF conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) here, Zena said that the World Cup, which has not happened since 2011, could possibly be a mixed team event. Zena added that apart from the World Cup, the WSF is looking to host a world doubles event in the city in 2024.