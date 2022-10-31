Sports

Chennai to host Squash World Cup in 2023

The 2023 World Cup will be held in the city following the signing of a multi-year agreement with the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI).
Chennai to host Squash World Cup in 2023
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Chennai will host the revamped Squash World Cup in 2023, World Squash Federation (WSF) president Zena Wooldridge said on Sunday. She also said that the city could host the 2025 edition of the World Cup. The 2023 World Cup will be held in the city following the signing of a multi-year agreement with the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI). Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the WSF conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) here, Zena said that the World Cup, which has not happened since 2011, could possibly be a mixed team event. Zena added that apart from the World Cup, the WSF is looking to host a world doubles event in the city in 2024.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

2023 World Cup
Squash Rackets Federation of India
Squash World Cup
WSF conference

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in