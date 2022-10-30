South Africa has one of the best pace attacks, says Nortje

PERTH: Anrich Nortje on Saturday said that South Africa possesses one of the best pace attacks in world cricket and backed the bowling unit to test the India batters in the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 clash here on Sunday.

Nortje and Kagiso Rabada are expected to pose a challenge for the India batting line-up on an Optus Stadium pitch offering steep bounce and good carry. “Yes, we back ourselves. We see ourselves as one of the best pace attacks. I think that we are definitely going to back ourselves,” Nortje said on eve of the India match.

Nortje did not forget to mention that as a pack, it ticks all the boxes. “We have great variety. We cover a lot of aspects. We cover a lot of bases with our attack. We back ourselves against any team to go out and do what we have to do on the day. Then, we have got two spinners (Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi) as well. So, we definitely back ourselves in that department. I am sure that the boys are looking forward [to the India game].”

For a fast bowler, it is important to calm the nerves, Nortje said. “Yeah, just try and be calm in situations where I think the adrenaline is flowing. Generally, we are just going to look to try and sort of identify what a good length is and what a good line is on the day.”