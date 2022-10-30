ICC T20 WC: Surya powers India to 133 against South Africa

CHENNAI: Suryakumar Yadav's gutsy knock of 68 runs has taken India to a decent score of 133.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, India lost early wickets for just 31 within the powerplay. Star players Rahul, Rohit and Virat were sent back to pavilion by Ngidi's fiery spell of 4 for 29.

Suryakumar Yadav came to the rescue of the shaky side, scoring 68 from 40 courtesy 6 boundaries and 3 maximums.

South African field set up was impressive overall with some sharp throws and catches. The Proteas need 134 from 20 overs to win the contest.

Scores in brief:

India - 133/9 (20)

Suryakumar Yadav - 68 (40)

Lungi Ngidi - 4/29 (4 overs)