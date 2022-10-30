ICC T20 WC: India opts to bat against South Africa

CHENNAI: In the Super 12 contest between India and South Africa, the men in blue have won the toss and have opted to bat first.

Skipper Rohit Sharma backed his decision saying the surface looks good to bat first and his side is getting used to the bounce of WACA.

India-XI

Rohit Sharma(C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, SA Yadav, HH Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, B Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, M Shami

South Africa-XI

T Bavuma(C), AK Markram, DA Miller, RR Rossouw, T Stubbs, WD Parnell, Q de Kock, KA Maharaj, A Nortje, K Rabada, T Shamsi