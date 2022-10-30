Sports

ICC T20 WC: India opts to bat against South Africa

Rohit said his team is getting used to the bounce of the pitch.
Rohit Sharma
Online Desk

CHENNAI: In the Super 12 contest between India and South Africa, the men in blue have won the toss and have opted to bat first.

Skipper Rohit Sharma backed his decision saying the surface looks good to bat first and his side is getting used to the bounce of WACA.

India-XI

Rohit Sharma(C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, SA Yadav, HH Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, B Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, M Shami

South Africa-XI

T Bavuma(C), AK Markram, DA Miller, RR Rossouw, T Stubbs, WD Parnell, Q de Kock, KA Maharaj, A Nortje, K Rabada, T Shamsi

India
Cricket
South Africa
T20 WC
ICC T20 World Cup

