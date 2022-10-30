Cannot drop KL Rahul after just two bad knocks: Vikram Rathour

PERTH: KL Rahul might have failed in a couple of matches but that is not a big enough “sample size” to drop him and include Rishabh Pant at the top of the order, India batting coach Vikram Rathour said on the eve of the T20 World Cup match against South Africa.

Rahul scored four off seven balls against Pakistan and was unlucky to be dismissed LBW for nine off 12 deliveries against the Netherlands. Pant has shown a lot of intent as Rohit Sharma’s opening partner in the few chances that he has got, but Rathour made it clear that the dashing wicketkeeper would have to wait for now.

“No. We are not really thinking about that,” Rathour dismissed the idea of Pant’s inclusion as an opener for the time being. “I do not think that it (2 games) is a good enough sample size anyway. He (Rahul) has been batting really well and also batted well in the practice games. So, we are not changing anything,” Rathour was categorical in his reply.

“Only 11 can play, unfortunately. I know and understand that Rishabh is a fantastic player and we know that he can be destructive against any opposition. The message to him is ‘be ready and your chance might come anytime’. He should be mentally and physically ready. He is doing that and you might have seen him training regularly. I am sure that he will be ready whenever the opportunity comes,” Rathour went on to add.

When asked why Rahul has a conservative approach in the powerplay, Rathour said that things would change when the opening batter is back in form. “Every player has his own way of playing and constructing the innings. A good partnership is one where one batter complements the other. If Rahul is in good form, he can also be the aggressor [alongside Rohit],” Rathour added.

The batting coach opined that there would not be many 200-plus scores in the ongoing showpiece. “Playing with intent is the goal. We are looking to score runs, but we are looking to adapt to the conditions as well,” Rathour said.