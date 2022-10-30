Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat against Zimbabwe

BRISBANE: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to bat against Zimbabwe in their crucial T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Bangladesh made one change, bringing in Yasir Ali in place of Mehidy Hasan, while Zimbabwe replaced Luke Jongwe with Tendai Chatara in their playing XI.

Zimbabwe are coming into the match after their one-run win against Pakistan in Perth, while Bangladesh had lost their last match against South Africa by 104 runs.

Teams: Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (w), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani.