Mumbai City FC extends unbeaten run with win

KOCHI: Mumbai City FC extended its unbeaten streak in the Indian Super League Season 9 to four matches after it registered a 2-0 victory over Kerala Blasters FC here on Friday.

First-half goals from Mehtab Singh and Jorge Pereyra Diaz were enough to secure all three points for the ‘Islanders’ at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Meanwhile, Kerala lost its third consecutive match after winning the ISL 2022-23 opener against East Bengal FC.

Mumbai City, which made one alteration to its starting line-up with Diaz replacing Alberto Noguera, took the lead in the 21st minute. The home team failed to clear a corner as the ball bounced off a couple of Blasters players before falling to defender Mehtab, who smashed it into the back of the net. Ten minutes later, poor defending from KBFC centre-back Marko Leskovic allowed Diaz to go one-on-one with goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill. The Argentine kept his composure before scoring against his former club as the visitor doubled its advantage. The goal came a minute after Victor Mongil had denied Lallianzuala Chhangte with a brilliant last-ditch tackle.

Behind by two goals at the break, Kerala performed better in the second half. The host managed to push the tourist inside its own half as the Mumbai City defence faced a barrage of Blasters attacks. However, KBFC could not apply the final touch in the box.

RESULT: Kerala Blasters FC 0 lost to Mumbai City FC 2 (Mehtab 21, JP Diaz 31)