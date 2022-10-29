Bangladesh XI secures innings victory

CHENNAI: Bangladesh XI defeated Tamil Nadu XI by an innings and four runs on the final day of the four-day match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday.

Left-arm spinner Md. Taijul Islam, who had picked up a four-wicket haul in the first innings, was the pick of the bowlers in the second essay for the visitor, which bowled the host out for 252. His figures read an excellent 36.2-7-96-5.

The lower-order duo of Aswin Crist (57 off 92 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) and S Ajith Ram (55 off 153 balls, 2 sixes) delayed the inevitable with a fighting 102-run partnership off 32 overs for the eighth wicket, but could not make Bangladesh XI bat for the second time in the match.

Tamil Nadu XI, which began the day at 133 for six, added 119 runs before being bowled out in the extended first session. The second and final four-day contest between the teams will begin on Monday (October 31) at the MAC Stadium.

BRIEF SCORES: Bangladesh XI 349/9 decl. bt Tamil Nadu XI 93 & 252 in 84.2 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 25, Adithya Ganesh 48, S Ajith Ram 55, Aswin Crist 57, Md. Taijul Islam 5/96, Syed Khaled Ahmed 2/36, Rejaur Rahman Raja 2/48)