Sports

National Racing Championship: Top races in action in the 2nd round

The country's top talent will race around the challenging 2.1-km long layout this Saturday and Sunday as they compete in four categories that make up India's most coveted racing championship.
Representative image
Representative imageIANS
IANS

NEW DELHI: Over a hundred seasoned and rookie racers battle for top honours in the 25th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship that returns for the second round of its silver jubilee season over the weekend at Coimbatores Kari Motor Speedway.

Dark Don Racing
25th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship
Coimbatores Kari Motor Speedway
silver jubilee season
LGB Formula 4 category

