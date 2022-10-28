Nandhakumar Sekar’s stunner helps Odisha FC win

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha FC solidified its fortress, picking up its second win in two games at home, as it edged out Bengaluru FC 1-0 at the Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday to move to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table with nine points from four matches.

Bengaluru, which suffered its second defeat of the ISL 2022-23 season, is sixth in the standings with four points from as many games.

Nandhakumar Sekar scored a belter in the 33rd minute and it turned out to be the game’s only goal.

The ‘Juggernauts’ opened its account around the half-hour mark with an absolute thunderbolt from Nandhakumar.

Sahil Panwar’s corner was cleared, but fell to Nandhakumar, who delivered a venomous strike from about 25 yards out. The visitor, whose forward line was led by Roy Krishna,

failed to apply the final touch throughout the match as it finished with just two shots on target.

On Friday, Kerala Blasters FC will host Mumbai City FC in Kochi.

RESULT: Odisha FC 1 (Nandhakumar 33) bt Bengaluru FC 0.