Matthew Wade tests Covid +ve, but likely to play against England

MELBOURNE: Wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade became the second Australia player to test positive for Covid on Thursday, a day ahead of the defending champion’s crucial T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match against England. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa had previously tested positive for the virus.

The 34-year-old Wade, who is the only wicketkeeper in the 15-member squad, is showing mild symptoms but is expected to feature against England at the MCG.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) rules do not bar a player from taking part in a match if he is Covid positive.

Wade opted out of Australia’s optional indoor session on Thursday afternoon. If he misses out, David Warner or Glenn Maxwell may take the gloves against England.