New Zealand-Afghanistan contest washed out

Afghanistan, which lost to England in its first match, remains bottom of the group on one point.
Dt Next Bureau

MELBOURNE: New Zealand’s Super 12 match against Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain, leaving both teams to share the points.

The no-result at the Melbourne Cricket Ground left New Zealand top of Group 1 on three points, the ‘Black Caps’ having beaten Australia in its Super 12 opener.

Head coach Gary Stead said that Wednesday’s washout made New Zealand’s thrashing of host Australia all the more precious. “I definitely think it helps,” Stead told reporters. “I think (Ireland’s win) also shows that there are no easy games right through the tournament. So, that is good for cricket,” added Stead.

