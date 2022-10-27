Istanbul among venues shortlisted for IPL auction: BCCI official

NEW DELHI: Istanbul is among five venues shortlisted to host the Indian Premier League Season 16 auction which is likely to be held on December 16, according to a BCCI official.

Besides the Turkish capital and Bengaluru, the usual host city for the auction, New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad are in contention. A final call will be taken when the IPL governing council, under new chairman Arun Singh Dhumal, meets for the first time soon.

“No final decision has been taken yet, but we are looking at Istanbul. We have not met the teams and its officials in a relaxed environment since Covid. This way, we will be able to do that. A final decision will be taken after talking to all stakeholders,” said the BCCI official.

Unlike last year, this year’s auction will be a mini one. The 10 IPL franchises have already been asked to submit their list of retained players by November 15.