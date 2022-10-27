Sports

India post 179/2 against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

Opting to bat, India produced a solid batting display with Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out) -- all scoring scintillating fifties.
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav Twitter
PTI

SYDNEY: India scored 179 for 2 against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.

For Netherlands, Fred Klaassen (1/33) and Paul van Meekeren (1/32) took one wicket each.

Brief Score: India: 179 for 2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 62 not out, Rohit Sharma 53, Suryakumar Yadav 51 not out; Paul van Meekeren 1/32).

India
Virat Kohli
Suryakumar Yadav
T20 World Cup
Anish Giri of Netherlands
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
India vs Netherlands

