India plays out thrilling 5-5 draw against Aussies

JOHOR BAHRU: The India junior men’s hockey team scored a last-minute goal to play out a thrilling 5-5 draw against Australia here on Wednesday and occupy the second spot in the round-robin league standings of the Sultan of Johor Cup.

Amandeep (60th minute) saved India with a final minute strike after Boby Singh Dhami (2nd), Shardanand Tiwari (8th and 35th) and Arijit Singh Hundal (18th) found the Australia net. Liam Hart (3rd), Jack Holland (8th), Joshua Brooks (20th, 41st) and Jake Lambeth (49th) were the goal scorers for Australia.

Australia is leading the standings with 10 points from four games while India is placed second with seven points. India had beaten host Malaysia 5-2 in its opener, lost 4-5 to South Africa and then thrashed Japan 5-1.