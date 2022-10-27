India faces Netherlands, keen to make it 2 wins in as many matches

SYDNEY: On a high after a breathtaking performance against Pakistan, the India team will look to make it two victories from as many matches when it faces the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 contest here on Thursday.

Up against the Dutch attack that is decent but not the fiercest, the formidable India batting line-up would be keen to put on a show at the SCG.

Opening batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, and No.4 Suryakumar Yadav would hope to get some runs under their belt after falling cheaply in the chase against Pakistan.

The Netherlands bowling pack comprises Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Tim Pringle and former South Africa left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe, who had played in the Indian Premier League in the past, among others.

It performed well in the first round and in the team’s opening Super 12 match against Bangladesh in Hobart, but will face a tougher challenge in the form of India on Thursday. The bowling department would also be wary of the in-form Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, who put on a crucial century stand in the previous match.

On the eve of the game, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, while addressing the media, said that the Rohit-led team would stick with the same playing eleven. “We are not resting anyone. When you have momentum in a tournament, you want the individuals to be in form as well. So, every game becomes important,” said Mhambrey.

All-rounder Hardik suffered from cramps towards the end of the Pakistan match, but is expected to take the field against Netherlands. “He is alright; he is fit to play. We are not considering resting him. He wants to play all the games. He is an important player who lends balance to the team,” Hardik said of Hardik.

India will next meet South Africa, so the inaugural champion would be eager to head into that match with back-to-back wins.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands batting unit consists of Indian-origin opener Vikramjit Singh, who is considered promising in the country’s cricketing circles. Then there is Tom Cooper, the former Australia A player who has plenty of experience under his belt. If the Scott Edwards-led side is to earn an upset victory, it will have to play out of its skin.