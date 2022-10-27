‘Death bowling a concern not only for India but also others’

SYDNEY: Containing the batters during the death overs has become a “challenge” for all the teams and India is not the only side struggling on this front, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey asserted on Wednesday.

Against Pakistan at the MCG in Melbourne, India conceded 34 runs off the last three overs after reducing the rival to 125 for seven. In the preceding assignments, including the Asia Cup, the opposition batters had dominated the India bowlers between overs 16 and 20.

“I think end overs, not only for us, but it has been a challenge if you look at other teams as well,” Mhambrey said on the eve of the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 game against the Netherlands. “The last game, people went for runs. We acknowledge that. It has been a challenging phase and we are prepared for it, having identified our bowlers,” he added.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been one of the recent finds for India and Mhambrey lauded the Punjab youngster for his ability to execute plans. “He worked hard during the Indian Premier League. He bowls in two different phases – first in the powerplay and then at the death. He has composure and clarity in thought process, which he has shown.”

Hardik Pandya bowled four solid overs against Pakistan, picking up three important middle-order wickets. Hence, questions are bound to be asked if the all-rounder can be used as the fifth specialist bowler with an additional batting option in the playing eleven.”It totally depends on the conditions. He gives the four-over option and has been effective for us. He brings in that balance. It depends on the team that we are playing against,” said Mhambrey.