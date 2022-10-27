Chelsea into Champions League knockouts as group topper

SALZBURG: A fine strike from Kai Havertz earned Chelsea a battling 2-1 victory at Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday as the London club clinched a spot in the Champions League Round-of-16 as group winner.

Chelsea put on a dazzling display in the first half, taking the lead in the 23rd minute through Mateo Kovacic’s instinctive left-foot finish from 20 metres, but wasted several chances to double the advantage before the interval.

The Premier League side was made to pay for its profligacy early in the second half as Junior Adamu prodded home the equaliser. However, Havertz restored Chelsea’s lead with a superb curled strike into the top corner in the 64th minute.

Salzburg rallied late on but found goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in fine form, helping the Blues to see out the win that moves it three points clear of the second-placed AC Milan, whose 4-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb meant Chelsea will finish top in Group E.

Benfica knocks Juventus out

Rafa Silva scored two superb goals as Benfica edged out Juventus 4-3 in a thriller at Estadio da Luz to seal a place in the knockout stages and end the Italian club’s chances in this season’s competition.

Benfica has 11 points from five games, the same as Group H leader Paris St Germain, while Juventus’s three points leaves it to focus on winning a place in the Europe League, something it can secure on the final matchday when it hosts the French giant.

Messi, Mbappe score braces

Paris Saint Germain's Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both scored twice with Neymar also on target as the French club's fearsome attack tore apart Maccabi Haifa in a 7-2 win to send it into the last-16. The irrepressible trio were too much for a Maccabi side to handle, although the Israelis showed great heart in the Group H clash with Abdoulaye Seck scoring twice.