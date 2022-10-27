Centurion Mithun, Rejaur Rahman Raja put Bangladesh XI on top

CHENNAI: Mohammad Mithun (156 not out off 246 balls, 10 fours, 8 sixes) completed his century while medium pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja (4/17) scalped four as Bangladesh XI was all over Tamil Nadu XI at stumps on the second day of the first four-day match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday.

Replying to Bangladesh XI’s first innings total of 349 for nine declared, Tamil Nadu XI was struggling at 82 for seven at close of play. Rejaur was the destroyer-in-chief and was well supported by left-arm spinner Md. Taijul Islam (2/35).

Earlier, the touring team, which began on its overnight score of 230 for five, added 119 runs for the loss of four wickets before declaring. Mithun, who began the day on 74, remained unbeaten when Bangladesh XI declared in the second session. For Tamil Nadu XI, medium pacer L Vignesh (4/65) and left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram (4/84) scalped four each.

BRIEF SCORES: Bangladesh XI 349/9 decl. in 127 overs (Md. Shadman Islam 89, Mohammad Saif Hasan 38, Mohammad Mithun 156*, L Vignesh 4/65, S Ajith Ram 4/84) vs Tamil Nadu XI 82/7 in 40.2 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 28, Rejaur Rahman Raja 4/17, Md. Taijul Islam 2/35).