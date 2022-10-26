England win toss, elect to bowl against Ireland in T20 World Cup

MELBOURNE: England won the toss and elected to bowl against Ireland in a Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

England are unchanged, while Ireland made one change, bringing in Fionn Hand in place of Simi Singh.

England XI: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Ireland XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy and Joshua Little.