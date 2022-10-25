Sergi Roberto has dislocated shoulder, confirm Barcelona

MADRID: Barcelona FC on Monday confirmed that Sergi Roberto has dislocated his left shoulder and faces another spell on the sidelines.

The right-back fell badly in his side's 4-0 win against Athletic Club Bilbao and appeared to be in some serious discomfort as he left the pitch on a stretcher. The 30-year-old scored the team's second goal in an impressive 4-0 win.

Barcelona on Monday confirmed on social media that Sergio Roberto has dislocated his shoulder.

"Sergi Roberto has a dislocated left shoulder. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability."

Tests on Monday confirmed the extent of his injury, which means Roberto will miss at least five games, namely Champions League matches against Bayern Munich and Viktoria Plzen and La Liga clashes with Valencia, Almeria and Osasuna.

Roberto joins fellow defenders Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo, as well as forward Memphis Depay on the injury list.

His absence also reduces Xavi's options in defense once again, although Jules Kounde and Hector Bellerin are both back to fitness and Andreas Christensen is due back soon.

Early reports suggest that Roberto will not return before the World Cup and may not be fit again until La Liga resumes at the end of December.