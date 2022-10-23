Stockholm Open: Arevalo-Rojer clinch men’s doubles title

STOCKHOLM: Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer on Sunday captured the men's doubles title at the Stockholm Open after beating third seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-3, 6-3 in the final, here.

In a strong display, the top seeds broke three times and won 79 percent (15/19) of points on their opponents' second serve to triumph after 67 minutes at the ATP 250 event.

Arevalo and Rojer were competing for the first time since they reached the semi-finals at the US Open in September. However, they showed little sign of rustiness in Stockholm, dropping just one set en route to their fourth tour-level title of the season

Earlier this season, the pair won tour-level crowns in Dallas and Delray Beach before they clinched their maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros.

The Salvadoran-Dutch team will compete at the ATP Finals in Turin in November after they secured qualification for the prestigious end-of-year event last month.

Glasspool and Heliovaara are currently sixth in the ATP Live Doubles Teams Rankings with 3,240 points. They are 570 points ahead of ninth-placed team Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini.