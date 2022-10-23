SG Karneeswaran shines in Ambattur’s victory

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner SG Karneeswaran (5/18) picked up a five-wicket haul as Ambattur CC defeated Korattur CC by five wickets in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 First Division match that was hosted recently.

BRIEF SCORES: First Division: MAS CC 122 in 32.2 overs (I Vetrivel 32, G Gogul 4/26, P Arjun Thapa 3/36) lost to Fine Star CA 123/9 in 26.2 overs (P Sajith 60*, Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 3/34); Korattur CC 68 in 24.5 overs (SG Karneeswaran 5/18) lost to Ambattur CC 71/5 in 21 overs (R Nageshwaran 3/26). Second Division: SRIHER RC 87 in 29 overs (B Prithivinath 25, M Dinesh Vedaguru 4/17, G Shailender 3/39) lost to Seshadhri MCC 90/4 in 20.1 overs (KD Dinesh Antony 30*)

Indrajith to lead Tamil Nadu against Bangla XI

Baba Indrajith will lead Tamil Nadu in the four-day match against Bangladesh XI, which will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from Tuesday.

SQUAD: N Sunil Krishna, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, RS Jaganath Sinivas, S Ajith Ram, R Kavin, Affan Khader, Aswin Crist, Baba Indrajith (c), Ganga Sridhar Raju, NS Chaturved, Kaushik Gandhi, L Suryapprakash, L Vignesh and Adithya Ganesh.