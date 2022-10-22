Tamil Nadu into Senior Women’s T20 pre-QF

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu defeated Jammu & Kashmir by eight wickets in its seventh and final Group B match in Guwahati on Saturday to progress to the Women’s T20 pre-quarterfinals. Tamil Nadu finished third in the group with 20 points and advanced as the 11th team. In its last pool match, Tamil Nadu restricted Jammu & Kashmir to 111 for two despite the best efforts of Shivanti Gupta (48 not out) and Rubia Syed (36 not out), who accumulated 82 runs for the unbroken third-wicket partnership. In the chase, Tamil Nadu cruised to its target in 15.1 overs, with R Abarna (44) top-scoring for the victor.

BRIEF SCORES: Jammu & Kashmir 111/2 in 20 overs (Shivanti Gupta 48*, Rubia Syed 36*) lost to Tamil Nadu 113/2 in 15.1 overs (MD Thirushkamini 26, R Abarna 44, N Niranjana 25*)